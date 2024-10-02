There is no shortage of great places to grab coffee, sandwiches, ice cream, and donuts in the Garden State.

It's really something that makes me love calling Jersey home.

For example, there's an ice cream shop in Bayville that may be one of the coolest in Ocean County.

They have amazing ice cream, great shakes, and a cool atmosphere and they even do specialty coffee, which my wife loves.

It's called the Sweet Shack and you can read all about it right here.

Now Ocean Gate is saying hello to a somewhat familiar face, and they're bringing a whole bunch of tasty treats to the OG.

The Ocean Gate Creamery Has Opened Its Doors In Ocean Gate, NJ

The day a lot of Ocean Gaters such as myself have been waiting for is finally here, the Ocean Gate Creamery has opened its doors in downtown Ocean Gate.

We stopped in Friday night this past weekend to test out their ice cream and were not disappointed.

We each got a small scoop, which was still massive, and the ice cream was creamy and full of flavor.

On top of that, they do a full lineup of creative breakfasts, pancakes, and donuts, and the donuts look to die for.

This is a long time in the making; they've had the "coming soon" sign up and in the window for several months in Ocean Gate, but the wait is over and it was well worth the wait.

You can check out the Ocean Gate Creamery at 313 Ocean Gate Avenue in Ocean Gate, grab a scoop, a donut, or a coffee, and enjoy a stroll down the beach at one of Jersey's best little shore towns.