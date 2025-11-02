And the marching band refused to yield.

If you didn't do marching band in HIgh School or College, it may not seem like that big of a deal, but a Marching Band from North Jersey just made history in their competition last week, and it's something that should be celebrated.

I did marching band in both high school and at the college level (West Chester Marching Rams!), and it absolutely sculpted me into the person I am today; it teaches you hard work, dedication, teamwork, and a lot of self-discipline, because it's not an easy activity, but it is a rewarding activity.

A New Jersey Marching Band Made History In Toms River, NJ

Last Saturday, at Toms River High School East, the Tournament of Bands New Jersey took place, and a marching band from North Jersey made history.

The North Bergen Marching Band took first place at the Chapter 10 competition, and that's not even the coolest part.

The North Bergen Marching Band Got The Highest Score In Competition History

The North Bergen High School Marching Band won the Tournament of Bands New Jersey with the highest score in the competition's record.

They took first place with a 92.26!

In the world of marching bands, your show is scored out of 100, and to get almost a perfect score is almost unheard of.

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash loading...

North Bergen Marching Band Heads To Championships Next

The North Bergen Marching Band hits the road again as they head to the NJ State Championship, which will also be held at Toms River East High School, and from there, the band heads to the National Championships in Hershey.