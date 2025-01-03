Have you been walking around for the past couple of weeks feeling under the weather?

No matter what you do, no matter how much Emergen-C you drink, and no matter how many fluids you drink you just haven't felt one hundred percent in a while.

Well, you're not alone.

Norovirus is once again on the rise across the United States, with cases increasing at an alarming rate.

What Is Norovirus, And What Are The Symptoms?

According to the CDC, Norovirus is the most common cause of vomiting and diarrhea and is a leading cause of foodborne illness.

Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhea.

What Causes Norovirus?

There are a few factors here.

The Hill reports that people who eat shellfish are at higher risk of catching Norovirus, which is a bummer because I love shellfish!

crabs for sale at a fish market

People under the age of 5 are more likely to contract the virus with severe complications and people over 65 with a weakened immune system are also at high risk.

How Long Does It Take To Recover From Norovirus?

Like most viruses, Norovirus runs a pretty normal route; you'll feel pretty sick for about 3 days but will recover unless there are complications.

Something to note though is that you can still spread the virus for a few days even after you feel better, so once symptoms dissipate you'll still want to stay home a day or two or wear a mask or something when you're interacting with people.

How Fast Is Norovirus Spreading Across The Country?

As of now, the Hill reports that we've had 91 reported cases across the country during the week of December 5th, which is up by nearly 30 cases from November.

And that number of reported cases is likely smaller than the amount of actual cases.

How Do You Prevent The Spread of Norovirus?

It seems pretty easy, according to the CDC you want to make sure you wash your hands thoroughly and make sure shellfish is fully cooked before eating it.

You should also stay home from work for 2-3 days if you're not feeling well, and you should clean and disinfect surfaces that are possibly contaminated.