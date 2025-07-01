It was a wild weekend once again at the Jersey Shore.

This time it wasn't because of unruly behavior on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk, but because day trippers, and some locals who didn't heed the warning from officials that they shouldn't go into the water after lifeguards went off duty for the day.

Get our free mobile app

18 People Rescued After Swimming in Unguarded Waters

According to the most recent reports from Patch, over the weekend, water rescue teams had to pull a total of 18 people out of the waters after they decided to go for a swim after hours, while lifeguards were off duty.

Water Rescues Stretch From Seaside Heights to Island Beach State Park

From Seaside Heights to Island Beach State Park, to Ocean Beach and Seaside Park, water rescue teams worked tirelessly this past weekend to ensure the safety of people who didn't listen to officials' warnings about aggressive riptides.

Hurricane Franklin Churns Up High Surf At New York City's Rockaway Beach Getty Images loading...

And for that, we can't thank them enough.

They are risking a lot to run into dangerous waters to save people, and we are truly grateful to them.

How First Responders Kept Jersey Shore Swimmers Safe

Fortunately, everybody ended up being rescued, with only one person being sent to the hospital for injuries.

READ MORE: Tommy Boys Cafe Closed In Toms River, NJ. Here's What Took Its Place

Personally, I think people who decide to swim after hours in unguarded waters should have to pay a fine to help pay back the money it costs to run water rescues if they end up getting stuck and need help, but that's just me.

Riptide Safety Tips Every Swimmer Should Know

If you do ever find yourself stuck in a rip current, by the way, there are a few things to keep in mind, according to Patch.

Relax; a rip current won't pull you under Don't try to swim against the current, you'll just tire yourself out and be in bigger trouble Don't try and swim directly towards the shore if you get stuck in a rip current; swim on an angle away from the current, toward the shore. Always swim in guarded waters, which can't be stressed enough.

Thank You to Jersey Shore’s Brave First Responders

So, thank you very much to all of the first responders throughout the Jersey Shore who ensure the safety of everyone enjoying what our beaches have to offer, and for stepping up to keep our swimming areas safe.