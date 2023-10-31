Hey New Jersey, Your Old VHS Tapes Could Be Worth A Fortune Now

Do you have an old collection of VHS tapes just sitting in a box in a closet somewhere collecting dust?

You may want to break them out and take a scan through some of those titles because they could be worth quite a bit of money!

Growing up, we used to have tons and tons of VHS tapes in our house.

From Disney classics like Snow White and the Lion King to action-packed thrillers like Jurassic Park, our house was filled with movies growing up.

Of course, once DVDs blue Blu-ray discs, and streaming became the norm for watching movies VHS tapes quickly became a relic from the past.

But that's exactly why some of your old VHS tapes could be worth a lot of money.

Nostalgia sells.

According to Fox Business, a sealed VHS copy of Star Wars sold at auction for $60,000.

That is a serious return on investment!

Other VHS tapes that are selling for a lot more than you'd have paid for them thirty or forty years ago are Karate Kid Part 2, Alien, and Die Hard.

It's hard to believe that some of the movies we paid ten or fifteen dollars for growing up as a kid are now worth a small fortune.

And if you're a horror fan then get ready for this, an original VHS copy of Halloween II recently sold for over $1,000!

That is absolutely unbelievable, especially considering when that movie first came out on VHS it was only a few bucks.