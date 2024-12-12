One thing that's sure to stir the pot a little bit is talking about global warming.

Some people are convinced that it's real, others are convinced that it's not real, and I'm not here to say who's right and who's wrong.

One thing that's interesting though is that there is a map making its way around the internet that shows what America could look like in the next couple of decades if sea level rise continues to happen at its current rate.

A New Map Shows Parts Of Jersey Underwater In The Near Future

Living near the coast is a double-edged sword; sure, we have easy access to the beach, the bay, and all of the fun that comes with that.

But living close to the shore also means we deal with more flooding than most areas.

Even in my wife and I's town of Ocean Gate, if it rains just a little bit a few blocks near the bay flood without a doubt.

According to Newsweek, by 2050 there are a lot of towns across the East Coast that could soon be underwater, including a few near the Jersey Shore.

According to the latest map, most of the barrier islands would be underwater if sea level rise continues at its current rate.

Toms River would also see a good amount of flooding, and it looks like Ocean Gate might be underwater by 2050, according to the map.

Photo Credit: NOAA Photo Credit: NOAA loading...

But will these towns really be underwater? Some experts say no.

Some Experts Say NJ Should Be More Concerned About Flooding

According to Newsweek, Jersey may not need to worry about our islands and towns being sunk beneath the water but should worry about increased flooding risks.

And the timeline may not be as soon as 2050 for these issues to be more present, but more along the lines of 2150.

Towns may see more flooding when high tide occurs, or during some phases of the moon, which we honestly see a little bit of right now, right?

How often do we see pictures of Seaside Park with a foot or two of water in the streets after just a tiny bit of rainfall?

