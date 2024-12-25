15 Popular Destinations New Jersey Travelers Are Urged Not To Visit In 2025
Are you planning on doing some serious traveling in 2025?
Maybe that's your New Year resolution to visit even more exotic lands and new countries that you haven't been to in the past.
That's a fun mindset to have going into the New Year, but you'll want to do a little research before booking your trip.
Over the past few years, we've seen an increase in travel warnings from the United States Government advising citizens not to travel to certain countries.
The advisories were for places like Belarus, Mali, Sudan, and Yemen.
You can get the full list of places The Government has advised Americans not to travel to right here.
If You're Planning To Travel In 2025, You May Want To Think Twice
If a big vacation is in your plans for 2025, you'll want to do some real research before you go ahead and book your trip.
There are some places that we are now warned not to go not because of a travel advisory or a travel ban, but because of over-tourism
According to Yahoo, there are 15 very popular travel destinations that people are warned not to visit in the next year because the tourism culture is having very negative effects on the country.
For example, in Bali Indonesia, there is now a "plastic apocalypse" because of over-tourism.
Tourists have left behind so much trash and plastic that the country just doesn't know what to do with it.
Some countries don't want Americans to come and visit, we saw that in protests over the summer places like London were not very welcoming over the past year to American Tourists.
