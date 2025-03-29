Will we soon be able to pump our own gas in the Garden State?

If a new bill works its way through the state Senate, you very well may be able to!

New Jersey Is The Only State In America Where You Can't Pump Your Own Gas

We used to not be alone in this static, up until 2023, Oregon was also a full-service state where you needed an attendant to pump your gas.

No longer is that the case and it looks like there's a chance that in Jersey, we may soon be able to pump our own gas as well.

A Bill Has Been Introduced That Would Allow NJ Drivers To Pump Their Own Gas

According to Patch, Senator Jon Bramnick has introduced Bill S4303 to the floor called "Motorist Choice And Convenience Act".

The bill would allow gas stations to let NJ drivers pump their own gas between the hours of 8 AM and 8 PM, so long as the gas station had four or more pumps.

This would not be the end of gas station attendants however, the bill would still require gas stations to offer full-service pumps to those who prefer them or who have a disability and are unable to pump their own fuel.

This isn't the first time a bill like this was passed through the NJ legislature; back in 2022 a similar bill was introduced and failed to pass, my fingers are crossed this time!

Why Can't We Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey?

The main reason is for driver safety; it's a fire risk according to the law if drivers pump their own gas.

Granted, I grew up in Pennsylvania up until our move to Jersey 5 years ago and always pumped my own gas and never saw a fire happen due to improper pumping.

If you are caught pumping your own gas in Jersey you'll get hit with a fine of up to $250, which has been the state law since 1949.

