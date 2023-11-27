I don't know about you, but I always just assume that Jersey is a pretty health-forward state.

We are regularly voted as one of the most gym-obsessed states in the country, and on top of that if you avoid the Parkway and stay near the beach you can live a fairly stress-free life!

However, when the experts get together to rank the states in the country where premature death is the most prevalent, you're ears are going to prick up a little bit, aren't they?

I mean, where does Jersey rank in terms of premature death when compared to the rest of the country?

I know, it's a morbid topic but it's an interesting one too!

Pre-mature death by the way is now considered passing away before the age of 75.

I remember growing up, my dad pointed at a co-worker at a company party one time and whispered to me "You see that man over there? He's almost 65 years old!"

It's amazing that just a few decades ago 65 was considered a ripe old age, and nowadays at 65, you're just getting started.

New Jersey Ranks In The Middle For Rates Of Pre-Mature Death

The middle isn't a bad place to be in my opinion, according to 24/7 Tempo, the state with the lowest rate of pre-mature death in residence is Minnesota, with just 280 out of every 100,000 residents passing away early.

Mississippi had the highest rate of pre-mature death with just about 550 residents for every 100,000 dying before getting to 75.

New Jersey fell in at number 36 on the list.

Not too high, but also not super low either.

On average, 319 out of every 100,000 residents will pass away before the age of 75, and Jersey's current life expectancy is just shy of 80.

Of course, a lot of this is determined by your lifestyle, eating habits, and family medical history.

Regardless, Jersey looks like a good spot to hang your head if you want to live longer than the national average.