Do you gamble?

Do you enjoy the fun and excitement of the Casino floor, the flashing lights, and the sounds of excitement as people play for their next big win?

The most gambling I do is the occasional slot game when I see a show at Bet Parx or in AC and a little sports betting during football season.

I mean, you can't win if you don't play.

Sometimes gambling can really pay off, and that's exactly what happened to one New Jersey resident who managed to turn a five-dollar bet into nearly one million dollars this past week.

It's actually pretty amazing.

The winner, who chose to stay anonymous, placed a five-dollar bet at the Hard Rock in AC while playing three-card poker.

Three-card poker is just a variation of traditional poker that's played at one of those big casino tables.

The player, according to NJ.com won with the following hand:

[they had a] Royal Straight Flush in the suit of Clubs: Ace, King, Queen, Jack and 10 ~NJ.com

poker player, new jersey poker, poker play wins one million dollars Photo Credit: Canva loading...

This handled the player to a massive payout.

In total, they took home just shy of one million dollars, $943,355 to be exact.

The most I've ever won at a Casino was five bucks playing a penny slot, and even with that I felt pretty lucky, could you imagine turning five bucks into nearly a million?

NJ.com reports that this jackpot was one of the biggest on record to be paid out at the Hard Rock for three-card poker.

By the way, if you ever do hit a jackpot, here's what experts say to do.

