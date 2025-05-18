Have you ever gotten scammed before?

It's a terribly unsettling feeling that not only leaves you feeling vulnerable, but also makes you incredibly mad and frustrated when you realize you're out a sum of money you may never see again.

Utility Scams Are On The Rise Across The Country

Even if you're diligent, you can still get taken advantage of; my wife and I, a few years ago, somehow got looped into a green initiative on our electric bill that boosted our monthly statement to over $400, and when we called the electric company they said they'd never actually bill us that much.

It was a nightmare getting that situation rectified.

Phone Scams Are Becoming More Prevalent In NJ

How often do you get those phone calls from unknown numbers saying you can receive tax help, or your car warranty is overdue?

Almost every day, these scammers are getting more and more challenging to detect.

According to NJ.com, a little information can go a long way; that's what happened to one local New Jersey man when he got a call from his phone company asking if he wanted to save money on his cable bill.

A New Scam That NJ Needs To Be On The Lookout For

What happens is that scammers will call you, impersonating your cable company, asking to confirm small bits of information in an attempt to help save you some extra money on your monthly bill.

In the case of one NJ man, the scammers told him that they were able to lower his monthly bill, only to end up having the cable company send him 2 brand new iPhone 16s.

The man, confused, called the number the scammers left him, saying there was a mistake and that he shouldn't have received the phone.

The scammers told the man to send the iPhones to a P.O. Box so they could be properly returned, then the man got a whopping 4 thousand dollar bill from his cable company for phones that were sent to him but never returned.

The scammers got the phones, and this man is left with the bill.

A Little Information Can Go A Long Way For Scammers

What may not seem like a lot of information to you can in fact be enough to steal your identity or cause major harm to your credit.

If you're not familiar with the number that's calling you, my advice is to never give away any information and call the company back directly.