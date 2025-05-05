There's nothing worse than coming home after a long day of work, only to find that your parking spot has been taken by one of your neighbors.

And sure, technically, they just parked on the street in front of your house, but that's just mildly infuriating enough to make you incredibly mad.

Now you're wondering if there's anything you can do; is it even legal for your neighbor to park in front of your home? I mean, it's your home, right?

Is It Legal In NJ For Your Neighbor To Park In Front Of Your House?

The short and skinny is yes.

Technically if it's off-street parking, you don't have any legal right or claim on the street in front of your house, so your neighbor can park their cars in front of your house and leave them there, according to North Jersey.

However, it does look like there are some exceptions to this rule.

New Jersey Has A Lot Of Different Parking Laws

For example, it's illegal for your neighbor to park in front of your driveway, but it is legal for you to park in front of your driveway.

It's also legal if you give permission to a friend or family member.

A lot of rules change from town to town. When my wife and I lived in Seaside, we couldn't park on the street unless we either paid an hourly rate or shelled out $250 for an annual parking pass.

What Should You Do If Your Neighbor Keeps Parking In Front Of Your House?

For the most part, you'll just have to put on your big kid pants and either talk to your neighbor and kindly ask them not to, if you plan on parking in front of your home at the end of the day.

Street parking is legal in Jersey, and unless they're blocking your driveway or something of that nature they have every right to park there as you do.

Jersey parking laws aren't the only thing that's weird in our state, by the way.