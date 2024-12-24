There's nothing more enjoyable than going out to eat in Jersey, we have some of the best food in the country and some pretty unique places to eat.

You can eat fresh fish overlooking the ocean, or if you want, you can eat at a little diner in the Pine Barrens themed after the Jersey Devil.

Get our free mobile app

Whatever dining experience you're looking for, odds are you're going to find it in Jersey.

A while ago we talked about where to get the best wings in New Jersey, a little place called Frankies in Point Pleasant that will leave you wanting more.

You can read more on Frankies here.

We've also talked about an NJ restaurant that should be on everyone's bucket list; it's called Docs Oyster House and it's located in Atlantic City.

READ MORE: Billion Dollar Lotto Ticket Finally Claimed In NJ

More on why you have to check out Doc's right here.

But did you know that one of the oldest restaurants in America can be found right here in the Garden State? And even though it's nearly 300 years old you can still stop by and grab a bite to eat.

New Jersey's Oldest Restaurant Is One Of The Best In America

This place was originally opened in 1742, so think about that this place has been serving food since before the Revolutionary War!

black horse tavern and pub, oldest operating restaurant in new jersey, whote barn that's been converted to a pub in new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

According to Love Food, the menu is anything but old-fashioned. You can dine on Mediterranean shrimp, jumbo crab cakes, and even lamb!

And just because the restaurant is 3 centuries old, doesn't mean it can't learn a new trick here and there.

The Black Horse Tavern and pub in Mendham is being hailed as Jersy's oldest, most historic, and still operating restaurant.

Although it's temporarily closed for some renovations so they can continue to serve hungry New Jersey diners for another 300 years, you'll want to add this place to your 2025 foodie list if you haven't visited already.

And if diners are more your speed, these diners are still open 24/7 in the Garden State.