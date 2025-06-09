What's the most haunted place that you've ever visited?

For me, it was the French Quarter in New Orleans, it's one of my wife and I's favorite places to vacation, and the ghost tours are out of this world.

I'm 90 percent sure we've legitimately seen a ghost during one of our trips.

But did you know you don't actually have to leave the Garden State to get a good scare?

New Jersey Ranks As One Of The Most Haunted Places In America

From haunted roads to the Spy House, to ghost adventures in Asbury Park or Cape May, there is no shortage of things that go bump in the night in Jersey.

Just thinking of having to walk around the Pine Barrens after the sun has gone down sends shivers down my spine.

But what really sets Jersey apart in the world of the paranormal, at least according to Love Exploring, is our graveyards.

NJ Is Home To One Of The Oldest Graveyards In The Country

Jersey was ranked as the 38th most haunted place in America in part because we have Quaker graveyards in Burlington that date back to the early 1600s, even the Burlington Quaker Meeting House is supposedly haunted, as it's one of the oldest burial grounds in the state.

Love Exploring also mentioned the reason Jersey ranked at the 38th most haunted state is becuase of the Pine Barrens, and the legend of the Jersey Devil.

It's a scary thought, running into a creature with bat wings and a horse face!

But Quaker cemeteries and the Jersey Devil aren't the only things that make Jersey a uniquely haunted state.

We've even got some roads that are apparently haunted by spirits.