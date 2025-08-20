New Jersey is home to so many creepy places and things that go bump in the night, it's wild to think about.

I'll never forget when I first moved to Jersey, I heard of this town called Ongs Hat.

The Urban Legend Of Ongs Hat, NJ

Rumor had it that the town was once run by a cult, was also a gateway to Hell, and contained a wormhole to another dimension.

You can read more on Ongs Hat here; it's honestly a pretty insane urban legend.

New Jersey's Haunted Past, And Spooky Lore

Ongs Hat isn't the only haunted place in the Garden State; our state has been around for hundreds and hundreds of years and has seen its fair share of hauntings.

We're also home to one of the oldest cemeteries in the country, just adding to our spooky history and lore.

Where Are The Most Haunted Places In New Jersey?

But what are the most haunted places in Jersey?

According to TikTok user 1700 Bones, there are actually 8 places in Jersey that are the most haunted in the entire state.

Haunted Spots You May Know, And Some You May Not

Some of these places you may have heard of, or if you're brave, you may have visited, while others may be new.

Places like the Pine Barrens and Shades of Death road made the list, which isn't incredibly surprising, but so did a lot of older historical buildings and churches that you may not have known are incredibly haunted.