Another day, another recall that New Jersey needs to be aware of, especially if you're someone who drives on the regular.

It seems like every day I see reports of recalls that we need to be aware of, for example, earlier this week, Ram recalled thousands of its Ram 1500 trucks.

We've also seen some non-car related recalls over the past few months like when there was a big scare of a milk recall in the Garden State.

Now it looks like drivers are going to have to check their vehicles because Mazda is making another massive recall for some of its newer vehicles.

Mazda Recalls 150 Thousand Cars, Here's What NJ Needs To Know

This isn't Mazda's first recall this year by the way.

And look, recalls happen and I think any company that owns up to the problem immediately is doing the right thing so good on Mazda for making sure people are aware of these issues, it's what keeps you safe on the road.

But now, according to NJ.com, it looks as though Mazada is placing a recall on CX-70 and CX-90 vehicles that were made between 2024 and 2025.

The recall was issued due to a myriad of issues; the defroster, seat belt warning, 360-degree view monitoring functions, and PHEV high-voltage battery cooling systems not working they way they're designed to.

All of these things can cause serious problems while drivers are on the road.

Mazda should be reaching out to all affected owners by the end of the year to make sure they get these issues fixed before any major accidents happen.

But that's not all, apparently another 38 thousand Mazda CX-90s are also being recalled because of a restart problem.

After idling, the engine may fail to restart and that will cause problems with the car.

