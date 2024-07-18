Did you hear the loud booms that screamed across the Garden State earlier this week?

Some people could have sworn that what they heard was an earthquake, other people were convinced that what they heard was actually an explosion.

Reports of hearing the boom came in from North Jersy, parts of New York, and around the tri-state area.

But what if the loud booming noises that we heard weren't actually caused by anything on our planet?

Nasa Reports A Metoer Detoriated In The Skies Over New Jersey

There's never a dull moment in Jersey and according to Nasa scientists and NJ.com, a meteor was reportedly seen burning through the skies of New Jersey this week.

Eventually, the meteor disintegrated about 30 miles over the Statue Of Liberty, the fireball could be seen traveling over several states on the East Coast.

So that had to have caused the loud booms that were heard across the state right?

No, according to NJ.com NASA reports that it's pretty unlikely that a meteor would have caused the loud booming sounds that were reported in the Garden State.

So What Caused The Loud Booming Noises Heard In New Jersey This Week?

One working theory is that what a lot of people may have heard was military testing.

This is a feasible idea seeing how Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is located right here in Ocean County.

However, NJ.com said that the theory of military testing can't really be confirmed.

So that being said, what do you think caused the booms and shaking that hundreds and thousands of residents heard and felt this week in the Garden State?

