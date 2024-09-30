There is nothing more fun than a real Jersey Shore mystery, especially one that involves the ocean.

The ocean in and of itself is full of mystery and things we don't always understand, it's amazing and terrifying all at the same time.

For example, a while ago my wife and I found these strange-looking poles or spears that washed up on the Seaside Heights beach after a storm about a year ago.

We were hoping it was old pirate swords or something cool but the most likely answer is that they were old tent spikes that got lost at sea and then washed back up.

There's also the story of strange foam material washing ashore in Bay Head and Spring Lake.

There are a few theories on what it is, but no one is totally sure.

Now, something else has washed ashore, and the story behind it is pretty cool.

A Jersey Shore Life Guard Stand Washed Up On A Delaware Beach

This is really amazing, but according to NJ.com, a lifeguard stand that went missing from Ship Bottom over the summer has recently resurfaced.

But rather than being found in Jersey, the lifeguard stand was found washed ashore near Lewe's Street Beach on Fenwick Island in Delaware!

That's nearly 100 miles away, this lifeguard stand traveled through the ocean and washed ashore, and it seems to still be in one piece.

NJ.com reports that Fenwick Police asked the Garden State if we wanted the chair back and we said no.

Consider it a gift, Delaware.