Every January we usually see some new laws roll out in the Garden State, and this year is no different.

We're seeing a lot of changes that affect things like healthcare and education, and we're also seeing an increase in the minimum wage in Jersey this year.

Get our free mobile app

More on all the laws you need to know about coming to Jersey in 2025 can be found right here.

There are quite a few changes you'll want to be aware of.

Some new laws though affect almost every New Jersey resident, more specifically every New Jersey resident's wallet.

New Jersey Sees A Higher Gas Tax As We Enter The Year 2025

Gas Prices Hit 3-Year Low As Millions Of Americans Hit The Roads For Thanksgiving Getty Images loading...

Jersey is already a unique place to fuel up, we're the only state in the country that still requires a gas station attendant to pump gas for customers.

I don't love that, but at this point, it just is what it is.

Jersey's saving grace at the pump was that we were one of the cheaper states in the Northeast to buy gas in, but we're slowly losing that title as our gas tax continues to soar.

This year, according to News 12, our gas tax has gone up by 2.6 cents in 2025.

READ MORE: Norovirus Surges Across America, How NJ Can Stay Safe

This means you're paying 45 cents per gallon in tax for regular fuel, and 51 cents for diesel.

Now, that tax goes to help build and maintain New Jersey's infrastructure and if you drive around some of our roads you know we need the help.

But with Jersey already being as expensive as it is, the last thing we want to see is an increase at the pumps even if it is only a couple of cents.