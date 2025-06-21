Jersey loves gambling, maybe not as much as we love Italian food and a good beach day, but gambling is a huge part of our state's economy, and you can't win if you don't play!

Whether you like to spend a weekend trying to hit the card tables in Atlantic City, or you enjoy playing the Jersey Cash 5, we enjoy our games of chance.

Personally, I'm a big fan of sports betting, throwing a couple of bucks down on a few parlays during football season gives me an absolute rush.

I never win, but it sure is fun to play.

But would you consider New Jersey a gambling addicted state?

Is New Jersey Addicted to Gambling?

I don't think I'd ever go as far as to say we're addicted to gambling, it's just something we enjoy as a state a fair amount, right?

New Study Ranks America’s Most Gambling-Addicted States

According to new research, Jersey may have more of a gambling problem than we thought.

It may come as no surprise to you that Nevada is the most gambling addicted state in the nation. Being home to Sin City, it makes sense, it's the gambling capital of America.

NJ ranks as the 10th most gambling addicted state in the country according to a recent survey

After Nevada, South Dakota was ranked as the most gambling addicted state in the Country. To be honest, Jersey didn't even make WalletHub's list of the top 5 most gambling addicted states in the country, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods.

New Jersey Is the 10th Most Gambling-Addicted State

Jersey is very pro-gambling, and out of all 50 states, we ranked as the 10th most gambling addicted state in America.

We pulled in a high score when it comes to residents with a gambling problem, and also scored well for gambling friendliness, meaning it's very easy for people to gamble in Jersey.

If you do have a problem, call 1-800 Gambler; otherwise, always quit when you're ahead, and know when to stop!

