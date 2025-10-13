Breakfast is the best meal of the day, whether you're going out or making eggs and bacon at home. There's something so relaxing about having a cup of coffee and having a nice, hearty meal to start your day.

The Best Breakfast Spots in New Jersey Worth Visiting

Jersey is home to some pretty fantastic breakfast joints, from classic and iconic diners to places like Shut Up and Eat, which are quirky and fun to visit for a good breakfast.

Local Favorites Like Grits and Grace in Bayville

I'm also a big fan of Grits and Grace in Bayville. If you can get a table on a Saturday morning, they have some pretty amazing breakfast eats.

First Watch Expanding With a New NJ Location

Now, it looks like one of NJ's most popular breakfast chains is getting ready to expand, opening its 10th location in the Garden State in the near future!

According to NJ.com, it looks like First Watch is getting ready to open a new breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot in Paramus soon.

This time, First Watch is going all out with grand opening deals, offering free First Watch tumblers to the first 100 guests on opening day.

The First Watch in Brick always seems to be packed, so it's really no surprise that this chain, with 600 locations nationwide, is continuing to grow in a state that takes its breakfast as seriously as we do.

Opening Date Coming Soon for Paramus Location

Although there's no word on an exact opening date, I'm sure people will be lining up to grab some breakfast when the day finally comes.

And let's say you want some 2 AM pancakes, then these are the diners you'll want to check out.