I feel like at this point, it's easy to assume that everyone on the road drives with an EZ Pass in their vehicle.

As the name implies, it makes driving through tolls on the Turnpike and the Parkway, well, easy.

Sure, there are probably still a few holdouts, but for the most part, EZ Pass has become pretty standard for most drivers.

Are You Mounting Your EZ Pass Incorrectly?

But did you know there's a chance you're mounting your EZ Pass incorrectly?

At least that's what the NY and NJ Port Authority are saying, and they're also saying that these incorrectly mounted EZ Pass transponders are the reason some drivers may see a 10 percent increase on their tolls when they cross over some bridges that connect New York and New Jersey.

EZ Pass increase NY, EZ Pass increase NJ

Why an Improperly Mounted EZ Pass Costs More

Like driving into the city wasn't already expensive enough, now you could get hit by a fine for having your EZ Pass in the wrong spot, great.

According to the Port Authority, when you're crossing over the bridge from NJ to NY, or vice versa, and your EZ Pass is not mounted in the correct portion of your vehicle, you'll see a ten percent increase in your toll price, because it apparently takes more time and effort to process your toll.

Where Should You Mount Your EZ Pass?

So, where should your EZ Pass be mounted?

According to APP, there's a science; the EZ Pass transponder should be mounted below the rear view mirror on the front windshield, on the right-hand side, 1 inch from the center and 1 inch from the tinted portion of the windshield.

EZ Pass Placement Mistakes to Avoid

If your EZ Pass is on your dashboard, in your glove compartment, or mounted anywhere else, you could be hit with this fine.

Which NJ and NY Bridges Charge the Extra Fee?

The increased toll started on July 6th, and according to APP, it's only on select bridges connecting NJ and NY:

Bayonne Bridge

George Washington Bridge

Goethals Bridge

Holland Tunnel

Lincoln Tunnel

Outerbridge Crossing

Between crazy high tolls to begin with, congestion pricing, and the price to park your vehicle, I personally don't see much of a reason to travel into the city. But that's just me.