Say what you will about New Jersey, but experts are saying it's one of the most well-educated states in the country.

And I'm not talking about the fact that we're home to one of the most famous Ivy League Schools in the world.

Get our free mobile app

We're also home to several world-renowned Colleges like Rutgers, Seton Hall, and Rowan.

But what really sets New Jersey apart is our attention to local schools, because we've just been ranked as the number 1 state in the nation in terms of education for grades K-12.

New Jersey Is Ranked Number One In America For Education

This does not mean that New Jersey ranked as the number 1 state in the nation in general; that honor is reserved for Utah this year.

READ MORE: Can Your Neighbor Legally Park In Front Of Your House In NJ?

However, according to NJ.com, many factors are considered when states are ranked, including healthcare, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, natural environment, and the economy.

In this new ranking, Jersey ranked as number one in the nation for our education, which is a huge honor, and that wasn't the only metric did really well.

New Jersey Has Great Healthcare, And Crime Statistics

In the newest survey, New Jersey ranked in the top ten states in the country for our healthcare facilities.

stethoscope, nj education system, nj healthcare system Nj ranked #1 in education for 2025 and was also ranked in the top ten states for healthcare Photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash loading...

And we usually have many of our hospitals pull in an A rating when hospitals are ranked.

We also made the top ten for crime and corrections.

New Jersey Did Fall Short In A Few Categories In The Best State Categories

We ranked near the bottom 50 states when it came to opportunity and fiscal responsibility.

READ MORE: Here's Why Belmar, NJ May Soon Be Jersey's Cheesesteak Capitol

I believe that, too, Jersey can be a crazy expensive place to call home, but overall, we ranked as the 19th best state in the country, so we have that going for us.

Why This Matters For New Jersey Residents

It shows that New Jersey is a great place to call home, plant roots, and raise a family, as our state is invested in the future of its residents.

Sure, we have our downfalls and areas that need improvement, but doesn't every state?

By the way, have you ever seen some of these insane New Jersey laws? Speaking of "needs improvement."