A new year can mean a lot of new changes.

Maybe you're going on an exotic vacation, maybe you plan on eating better or drinking less, and for some, a new year may mean you're taking time to work on yourself.

Well, a new year for people traveling on the roads means big changes are coming to tolls on several bridges across New Jersey as they prepare to go cashless.

4 NJ Bridges Prepare To Go Cashless In 2025

When a toll goes cashless, it means they'll no longer take your exact change, and you have to use an EZ-Pass instead.

If you don't have an EZ-Pass then you'll be subjected to a Toll By Plate.

Toll by plate means a photo is snapped of your license plate while you cross a toll, and then an invoice is mailed out to the address to vehicle is registered.

It's more expensive than EZ-Pass and in my opinion a much bigger pain to deal with!

What 4 NJ Bridges Are Going Cashless In 2025?

I'm originally from the state of PA, and we did away with toll booth workers for the most part in 2019 / 2020, so the idea of cashless tolls isn't a new one to me.

NJ.com reports that the following 4 bridges will all become cashless tolls in 2925:

The Trenton-Morrisville Route 1 Bridge The I-78 Bridge The Easton-Phillipsburg Route 22 Bridge The Deleware Water Gap I-80 Bridge ~NJ.com

Cash payment will stop at 11 PM on January 12th at all of these bridges.

If you drive any of these bridges on a regular basis, you may want to invest in an EZ-Pass.

You preload your pass with a couple of bucks each month and then don't even have to worry about when tolls change and become cashless, seeing how it does seem like the way of the future.