4 New Jersey Bridge Tolls Are Going Cashless In 2025
A new year can mean a lot of new changes.
Maybe you're going on an exotic vacation, maybe you plan on eating better or drinking less, and for some, a new year may mean you're taking time to work on yourself.
Well, a new year for people traveling on the roads means big changes are coming to tolls on several bridges across New Jersey as they prepare to go cashless.
4 NJ Bridges Prepare To Go Cashless In 2025
When a toll goes cashless, it means they'll no longer take your exact change, and you have to use an EZ-Pass instead.
If you don't have an EZ-Pass then you'll be subjected to a Toll By Plate.
READ MORE: 15 Places NJ Travelers Are Warned Not To Go In 2025
Toll by plate means a photo is snapped of your license plate while you cross a toll, and then an invoice is mailed out to the address to vehicle is registered.
It's more expensive than EZ-Pass and in my opinion a much bigger pain to deal with!
What 4 NJ Bridges Are Going Cashless In 2025?
I'm originally from the state of PA, and we did away with toll booth workers for the most part in 2019 / 2020, so the idea of cashless tolls isn't a new one to me.
NJ.com reports that the following 4 bridges will all become cashless tolls in 2925:
The Trenton-Morrisville Route 1 Bridge
The I-78 Bridge
The Easton-Phillipsburg Route 22 Bridge
The Deleware Water Gap I-80 Bridge ~NJ.com
Cash payment will stop at 11 PM on January 12th at all of these bridges.
If you drive any of these bridges on a regular basis, you may want to invest in an EZ-Pass.
You preload your pass with a couple of bucks each month and then don't even have to worry about when tolls change and become cashless, seeing how it does seem like the way of the future.
LOOK: New Jersey's poorest, toll-free parkway you didn't know about
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant