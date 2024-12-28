Once again, it seems like there's some virus that could be potentially threatening to humans after one state has declared a state of emergency, and a person in another state is fighting for their life.

And it's a disease that we've been hearing about for years and years, in fact, this disease is linked to why we've had an increase in egg prices over the past couple of years.

Get our free mobile app

I'm talking about the Bird Flu, H5N1.

As of now the CDC is tracking 64 cases of the virus across 16 states according to CBS News, one of those cases has a person in critical condition in Louisianna.

What Are The Symptoms Of Bird Flu?

They're basically just like the symptoms of the normal flu.

READ MORE: Xina Plans On Opening A 2nd Location At The Jersey Shore

ABC News reports that you want to be on the lookout for headaches, sore throats, runny or stuffy noses, muscle aches, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

In some cases, vomiting and diarrhea are also symptoms.

California Has Announced A State Of Emergency From Bird Flu

As of now, 16 states have confirmed cases of Bird Flu, and most cases are in California.

Photo by Jyrki Nieminen on Unsplash Photo by Jyrki Nieminen on Unsplash loading...

That state has taken the precautionary measure to declare a state of emergency in order to try and prevent the spread of bird flu any further.

In Louisianna, a person is in critical condition after catching bird flu from a backyard flock of birds that they were tending to.

Are There Any Cases Of Bird Flu In New Jersey?

As of now, there are no confirmed cases of H5N1 in the Garden State according to NJ.gov, which is a good sign.

Officials are saying that the risk of Bird Flu to humans is low, but it's still something we want to keep top of mind.

Jersey has a strong agricultural community, we want to keep an eye out.

Bird Flu can infect humans when we consume dairy or meat from animals that were sick, as of now the disease is not able to travel from person to person which is a good sign, but this is still a situation we'll want to watch as we head into the winter months.