If you missed National Donut Day this month, don't worry too much.

In Jersey, there's never a bad time to grab a half dozen on a crisp Saturday morning to take back and enjoy at home.

Get our free mobile app

There are also a lot of donut options in Jersey that will make your mouth water.

Just the other week I released my list of the best places to get donuts in Ocean County; places like the Waretown Bakery, and Big Apple Bakery in Manahawkin both topped my list

There was a pretty popular donut shop that I did leave off my list, that apparently was just voted as one of the best places for donuts not just in Ocean County, but the entire country.

I didn't leave this place off my list because I'm not a fan, quite the opposite I think they have really good donuts but there was just some steep competition to make my top 5 list.

best donuts in ocean county nj, best donuts in new jersey, best donuts in the country, best donuts toms river nj Photo by Bethany Newman on Unsplash loading...

An Ocean County, NJ Donut Shop Was Just Ranked One Of America's Best

OB-CO's is often thought to be the best donut shop in Ocean County, and for good reason.

When you get to the little donut shop of Fischer nice and early and have your pick of hot, fresh, and delicious donuts it can be somewhat of a life-altering experience.

But according to food experts, OB-CO's donuts aren't the top-rated donuts in the state.

READ MORE: 150K Mazada's Were Just Recalled; What NJ Needs To Know

You'll have to go to downtown Toms River and swing by a little shop off Robbins Avenue right off of Water Street.

There you'll find Uncle Doods Donuts, which 24/7 Tempo calls the best donut shop in New Jersey, and among one of the best in the entire country.

They have a 5 out of 5 rating, and they're known for their really fun custom donuts that you can't get anywhere else.

Their donuts are made fresh each day they have a peanut butter one that's absolutely to die for.

The 5 Best Donut Shops In Ocean County, NJ This Is Just One person's Opinion, But If You're Looking For A Good Donut In Ocean County, These Are The 5 Best Places To Go In Ocean County For Donuts Gallery Credit: Buehler