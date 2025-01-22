One of my favorite things to do is explore all of the different little dives that Jersey has to offer, and we have our fair share.

When my wife and I lived in Seaside Heights, Riggers Bar was a go-to.

It's one of those place that's cash only, and open from 7 AM to 2 AM every day of the year, but it just has this character and hominess that you don't get at a lot of local watering holes.

Frankies in Point Pleasant is another great place to grab a beer and a bite.

I wouldn't really call it a dive but it's a really cozy place to grab some food and drinks; their wings may be some of the best in Jersey especially if you get them grilled, not fried.

If you want a true dive bar experience, I've been told you have to check out the Arrowhead Inn in Brick.

It's the kind of place that hasn't changed in years, and everyone kind of just knows everyone who goes there for a drink.

I'd also like to throw the Anchor Inn out there for consideration as a truly great local dive bar.

Located in Ocean Gate, my wife and I continually disagree as to whether this place is a dive bar or a family restaurant.

I say it's a dive bar; the place hasn't really changed in 30 or 40 years, the wait staff and patrons are basically like a family, and you can get drinks at a super reasonable price.

anchor inn ocean gate new jersey, best dive bar in new jersey, dive bars in new jersey, best restaurant in new jersey, the anchor inn in ocean gate nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

My wife says it's more of a family restaurant; they have a dining room that's always packed and food that's so good you'll want to keep coming back.

Fresh seafood, amazing fried eggplant, chicken parm that'l fill you up, and a handwritten list of nightly specials that are always changing.

So could we perhaps just say it's Jersey's best dive bar that's also a family restaurant?

If you've never been to the Anchor Inn, do yourself a favor and check it out located on the main drag in Ocean Gate, New Jersey you'll want to grab one of their famous bar pies and an ice-cold beer. I'll see you there!