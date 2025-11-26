Have you ever had chicken parm that was so good, you felt like you couldn't tell anyone, so that it could be kept a secret?

These Are Some Local Favorite Spots For Chicken Parm In NJ

There are a few places in Jersey like that. For example, Dionysus in Woodbine has chicken parm so good that my dad and I will make the trip once a quarter to go there for dinner.

My wife is also a fan of the chicken parm at Klees in Seaside Heights; then again, I don't think we've ever eaten anything bad from Klees, come to think of it.

Odds are, though, you've never heard of the restaurant that's being called Jersey's best hidden gem for chicken parm on social media.

Little Silver, NJ, Is Home To NJ's Best Chicken Parm

Tucked away in the small town of Little Silver, New Jersey. This little borough in Monmouth County is home to fewer than 6 thousand people, but hidden in this little town is a restaurant that's said to have the best chicken parm in the state.

Now, at a glance, this may not look like it's your cup of tea when it comes to chicken parm; there's not a lot of sauce on the two golden fried chicken cutlets. However, TikTok user the Tipsy Critic assures you that it's a quality over quantity situation.

I'm not gonna lie, I'm not a huge chicken parm guy, but even I'm ready to make the ride to visit Locale in Little Silver to give this chicken parm a try.

Where Can You Get NJ's Best Chicken Parm?

Locale is all about local, fresh food that gives off a true taste of Italy. Located at 51 Oceanport Avenue in Little Silver, New Jersey, next time you're craving chicken parm, you'll want to check this place out.