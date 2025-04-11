There's nothing better than a solid breakfast sandwich while you watch the sunrise over the ocean.

But what is the best breakfast sandwich in New Jersey?

It's a big question, and I'm sure everyone and their mother has their own answer to what the best breakfast sandwich in Jersey is.

For example, the first one to come to mind is a Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese.

It's a true New Jersey delicacy, and since moving to the Garden State it's become a weekly staple for me.

At least once a week I'll grab a Pork Roll, Egg, And Cheese and sit by the water in Ocean Gate.

But believe it or not, the Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese isn't New Jersey's best breakfast sandwich!

I know, I was shocked.

That honor however goes to a small little sandwich shop in Jersey City which is said to have the best breakfast sandwich in Jersey.

New Jersey's Best Breakfast Sandwich Has Been Revealed

You can find Jersey's best breakfast sandwich at a little hole in the wall in Jersey City, the restaurant got its start as a food truck back in 2014, and its unique blend of Israeli food with a modern twist quickly earned it a popular reputation.

Then in 2018, Mordi's Food Truck turned into Mordi's Sandwich Shop opening a brick-and-mortar location in Jersey City.

That's where Love Food says you can get Jersey's best breakfast sandwich; the Breakfast Schnitzel.

The Breakfast Schnitzel may not be a pork roll, but it looks amazing.

Piled high with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, garlic aioli, and topped off with a piece of fried chicken.

It's all piled on a sweet Challah bun and may become your new favorite thing to eat for breakfast in the Garden State.