This may not come as a surprise to many, but did you know that Jersey is home to some of the best boardwalks in the United States?

And yes, as a Jersey Shore resident, I'm a little biased when it comes to Jersey boardwalks.

I already know they're the best, and odds are you do too, but we now have actual proof thanks to a national publication naming 3 New Jersey boardwalks among the top 10 boardwalks in America.

3 NJ Boardwalks Ranked As The Best In America

All of these boardwalks made USA Today's Top 10 list for 2025 because they feature top-notch entertainment, a family-friendly atmosphere, and encapsulate everything about the shore.

Coming in at number 8 is the Ocean City Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ.

Featuring Castaway Cove, the Ocean City Music Pier, Johnson's Popcorn, and of course, tons of quirky boardwalk shops, it's easy to see why Ocean City's boardwalk was ranked among the top 10 in America.

At number 6 on the list is the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk.

People give AC a hard time, but honestly, it's got a free beach, bars on the beach, tons of great shows, and if you want to try and win some cash, you've got all of the casinos lining the boardwalk.

And coming in at number 1 on USA Today's list of 10 best boardwalks in America is Wildwood!

Growing up, it was always a huge deal getting to go to the Wildwood Boardwalk; there were 3 piers filled with rides, a water park, a massive beach, and the smell of salty air and salty fries was everywhere.

Did your favorite NJ boardwalk make the list of the best boardwalks in America?