With winter drawing closer and closer, let's talk about something fun and exciting, like beaches!

There's nothing better than spending a day at the Jersey Shore, it's one of life's simple pleasures.

There's just something special about it, so it's no surprise that Jersey is on the travel experts' list of the 25 best beaches in the country.

One NJ Shore Town Ranked Among The Top 25 Beaches In The Country

Let's get this out of the way right now, it's not Cape May, which may shock a lot of people since that town is known for receiving accolades like this!

Although Cape May is regularly touted as the gem of the Jersey Shore, it didn't even get so much as a mention on Travel and Leisure's list of best beaches in the country.

The Jersey Shore town that did make the top 25 list though?

The home of Rock and Roll at the shore.

According to Travel and Leisure, Asbury Park is one of the best beaches in the United States, and I'm not going to disagree.

What Makes Asbury Park, NJ One Of America's Best Beaches?

For starters, the music scene is incredible; you can catch a show at the Stone Pony while hearing the waves crash from the beach, depending on how loud the show is!

Asbury has an amazing downtown area filled with shops and restaurants just a short hop skip from the beach, and of course, you've got the legendary Asbury Park Boardwalk.

You can try your luck at the Silverball Arcade, grab a slice, and then take a stroll on Asbury's pristine beaches, it is one of the best beach towns at the Jersey Shore.

That being said, if you want to take your dog to the beach with you, you'll have to go to one of these spots.