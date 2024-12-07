Let's talk about New Jersey barbecue.

A lot of people may be surprised that Jersey is a barbecue hotspot, most people think of Texas, the Carolinas or Kansas City when it comes to mouth-watering smoked grub, but Jersey is really making a name for itself in the world of barbecue.

For example, Toms River alone has some out-of-this-world spots for good barbecue; there's Smokey's Craft BBQ, which not only has a location in Bayville but also just opened a spot on Main Street in downtown Toms River.

More on that here.

Harry's Smokin' Barbecue also makes some mouthwatering, fall-off-the-bone barbecue, and they just opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Toms River, more on Harry's Smokin' Barbecue right here.

But neither Smokies nor Harry's was ranked the best Barbecue spot in Jersey, for that you'll have to make the trip out to Greenbrook Township.

This Veteran Run BBQ Shack Is The Best In New Jersey

Jersey's best barbecue spot is known most for its brisket, with a delicious bark and nice smokey flavor, you'll be looking for seconds without a doubt.

Love Food also reports that the sides here are a must-have and that they're made fresh daily which only adds to their tastiness.

What's really great about this place too is that a Marine Veteran runs it, and this place helps serve those who serve with their "buy a veteran a meal program" It's a great way to pay it forward and help those who have served our country.

I've always thought I made the best barbecue in Jersey, but I've got nothing compared to Red White and Que, although these are some of Jersey's other awesome BBQ spots!

