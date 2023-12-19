Every year in New Jersey hundreds of thousands of people would flock to Solberg Airport in Readington to watch hundreds of hot air balloons in action.

It's really a sight to see if you've never been.

Unfortunately, you're going to have to wait until 2025 until you can see hot air balloons hit the skies because 2024's balloon festival has been canceled.

Why Was Balloon Fest 2024 Canceled?

NJ.com reports that a big reason for the cancellation is due to economic hardships. and the increasing costs of operating the massive three-day festival.

Hot Air Balloon

Since Balloon Fest was more than just hot air balloons, it included entertainment, interactive exhibits, live music, and more.

The increased operating cost would have had to have been passed onto visitors if Balloon Fest hadn't canceled 2024's festival.

Last year's cost of admission was $32 for adults and $12 for kids.

When Will Balloon Fest Return To New Jersey?

According to NJ.com, organizers of Balloon Fest are looking at 2025 for the festival's return.

The annual festival just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 and although it's just a one-year hiatus it just isn't the Spring without Balloon Fest.

Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash

In years past, the NJ Lottery has been the main sponsor for Balloon Fest however due to increased cost and operations, event organizers will be looking to add on more sponsorship opportunities

That's what the year off is for; for organizers to come up with a solid game plan to ensure Balloon Fest continues to delight hundreds of thousands of visitors who travel from all over the see this amazing festival.