It's the end of an era in Newark, and although it's not breaking news that the iconic Anheuser-Busch building in Newark is closing its doors for good, what's taking its place is.

The Anheuser-Busch Building Is Closed In Newark, NJ

READ MORE: All The Fun FREE Events Coming To Downtown Toms River, NJ This Year

We learned at the end of 2025 that the Anheuser-Busch factory in Newark was closing its doors, wrapping up a 75-year-old brewing history in the city. At its height, the facility in Newark was the second largest factory for Anheuser-Busch, second only to their brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.

But now that the dust has settled, and the legendary Anheuser-Busch sign has been removed from the building, it leaves one big question: what's next for this legendary NJ buidling?

What's Moving Into The Anheuser-Busch Building In Newark, NJ?

Well, we now have that answer, and no, it's not another brewery, sadly.

Get our free mobile app

According to Jersey Digs, the once-bustling Anheuser-Busch will be taken over by an Australian Company known as Goodman Group.

What Is The Goodman Group? And What Do They Do?

The Goodman Group doesn't brew beer, but instead is a global asset management company that invests on behalf of industrial investors. They deal with things like pensions and superfunds.

This isn't the Goodman Group's first push in North Jersey, either. They also recently required a new facility in Jersey City at the former New York Daily News printing plant, marking the group's commitment to operating in the Garden State.

The Jersey City facility is set to become a data center for the Goodman Group.