It seems like every long holiday weekend at the Jersey Shore attracts new issues.

My wife and I have lived in Seaside Heights for the past few years, and like clockwork, after a long quiet winter, once Memorial Day Weekend rolls around our quiet town turns into a madhouse.

For the most part, it's just a lot of teenagers being teenagers, we were all young once, right?

However, sometimes bigger issues come up that turn into violent situations, for example, this past Memorial Day Weekend we had a shooting scare on the boardwalk.

Seaside Heights though is not the only town that has its issues during the summer, Ocean City sets up strict curfews for the beach and boardwalk for people under 18, as do a few other towns.

Margate, NJ Cracks Down On Unruly Teens This Summer

According to Patch, it's called a parental responsibility ordinance and will ticket parents for their kids' unruly, dangerous, or illegal behavior.

Between 10 PM and 6 AM, police will monitor Margate, and if they see a juvenile who is unsupervised and in a situation where they are doing something dangerous or illegal the officer will take them into custody and take them to the police station.

From there, the teen's parents/guardian will be contacted and they will have to come pick up their kid and could face a potential fine if they knowingly let their child roam free after 10 PM.

If necessary the minor could be charged as well as the parent and they could both have to do community service together.

After the past few summers of madness here at the Jersey Shore, I'm interested to see if this has any effect on how people have been acting.

And if you're avoiding the beaches this summer, check out all the great street fairs in Jersey this summer!