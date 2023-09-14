5 Big Changes Are Coming To New Jersey’s Ocean County Mall

It seems as though recently there's been a big push around Jersey to breathe some fresh life into our malls.

I remember back in the day going to the mall on a Friday night or on a Saturday was a huge deal.

It was a can't miss social event; walking around for hours with friends, grabbing food at the food court, and avoiding mall security.

Nowadays malls are struggling to afloat but because of that, it's caused a lot of malls to build up and expand to try and become busier.

For example, the Monmouth Mall is building luxury apartments and is opening a new food store to attract new business.

The Ocean County Mall is also making some pretty big changes in order to keep drumming up new business by adding 5 new stores.

What 5 New Stores Are Coming To The Ocean County Mall?

A few weeks ago I told you about the Honeygrow that's coming to the mall, that's one of the 5 new stores.

The other four stores coming to the Ocean County Mall are Co-Cool Smoothie and Bubble Tea, JD Sports, Lovisa, and Glitter and Glam, according to Patch.

Co-Cool Bubble Tea is known for fresh and natural smoothies, teas, milkshakes, bubble teas, and fruit-flavored teas.

JD Sports, as the name implies is an active wear store that specializes in shoes.

Lovisa is a new jewelry store coming to the Ocean County Mall, and Glitter and Glam is a spa designed for kids' birthday parties.

There aren't any dates in particular for any of these stores to open, but it'll be interesting to see if they bring some new business to the Ocean County Mall.