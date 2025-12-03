As we wrap up 2025, it's time to start looking ahead to the New Year and what that may mean for us here in the Garden State.

For some people, it may mean trying to achieve new goals, or go back to school, or getting a new job, or taking more time to relax.

For others, you may want to learn to cook or gain a new skill.

NJ Will See New Laws Go Into Effect In 2026

One thing all NJ residents will see in the new year is a few new laws that are getting ready to go into effect after the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day.

The new laws coming to NJ for the new year range from what we pay on the toll roads to what minimum wage employees make.

NJ Tolls Will Increase For 2026

As far as the tolls go, no, we won't see them go down. Sadly, the new year will bring another round of hikes to major toll roads in New Jersey, as well as some of the bridges that connect our state to PA and NYC.

NJ Minimum Wage Will Also Increase In 2026

And if you're an employee making minimum wage, 2026 will bring some extra change to your pocket, as there is an increase coming across the board for a wide range of employees.

We'll also see changes (in a good way) to veterans' services, and we'll see a change to how towns will alert residents of legal notices.

Here's everything you need to know.