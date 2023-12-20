As we head closer and closer to Christmas, you may be attending more and more Christmas parties, company parties, and meeting up with friends and family.

The holidays are also a time of year when people tend to consume a little more alcohol than they would any other time of the year.

Again, it's mainly because of all of the parties and social obligations we have.

So, if you're having a party or want to make sure you're staying in the most festive spirit as possible why not enjoy New Jersey's supposed favorite holiday drink?

What Holiday Drink Is Being Called The Favorite Of New Jersey?

christmas drink, hot chocolate

I won't lie to you, I've never heard of this beverage before and I used to be a bartender for about a decade before breaking into radio.

But, according to 24/7 Tempo, New Jersey's favorite drink to have during the holidays is one called the Coquito.

Are you scratching your head too?

What Exactly Is A Coquito?

From what I can understand, it's a creamy drink that originated in Puerto Rico for the holidays and apparently made its way to the States.

It's a rum-based drink with a rich coconut flavor that's pretty popular not only in Jersey, but also Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, and Wisconsin according to 24/7 Tempo.

what is a coquito, how to make a coquito, nj favorite christmas drink

How Do You Make A Coquito?

It doesn't seem difficult, but according to The Noshery, you'll need a few more ingredients than you would for say spiked egg nog.

You'll need a 12-ounce can of evaporated milk, 14 ounces of sweetened condensed milk, 2 cups of cream of coconut, 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/8th a teaspoon of nutmeg 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and 1 1/2 cups of rum.

Combine all these ingredients into a large bowl and stir until well-mixed and frothy.

Then just garnish with a cinnamon stick and enjoy!

What's your favorite beverage to make during the holiday season?