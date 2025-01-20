The idea of eating a pound of cheese sounds like a terrible one.

However, if you fry that cheese up, sprinkle some seasoning on top of it and serve it with a side of hot marinara, all of a sudden you have a delicious appetizer for any meal.

Mozzarella sticks are a staple at any good bar or restaurant.

The Crabs Claw Inn has pretty good fried Mozzarella, they call them wedges instead of sticks though because they are shaped like little triangles.

But you know how when you eat a round of Mozzarella sticks you look down at your plate and say "Man... I could eat a few more of those they were delicious!" then you may be interested in Jersey's most massive mozzarella stick.

Massive may be an understatement, by the way, this thing is just unbelievably huge and stuffed full of gooey delicious cheese.

Where Can You Get New Jersey's Most Massive Mozzarella Stick?

Jersey is known for its food, and what makes our food the best is that it's bigger and better than what you'll get anywhere else.

And when you go to Bloomfield, that fact is exemplified at the Brookdale.

A popular American gastro pub that's known for its great food and laid-back style.

The Brookdale New Jersey, biggest mozzarella stick in nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

It's also known for having the largest mozzarella stick in the state, maybe even the country, according to Only In Your State.

Just be prepared, when you order the mozzarella stick here, you'll only get one, not a plate or a basket.

And that's because The Brookdale serves up a one-pound mozzarella stick deep-fried to perfection and topped with some shaved cheese.

I've got the cheese sweats just looking at this thing, maybe grab a few friends before you order up and dig in.