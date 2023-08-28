Do you often find yourself sitting in the drive-thru lane at some point during the week?

Whether it's for your morning cup of coffee, grabbing a late-night milkshake, or grabbing something to eat, the drive-thru is a staple in American Culture.

Do you have a favorite place to hit the drive-thru?

Maybe you're a fan of the new Freddy's that opened in Toms River this past summer.

Or perhaps you're all about the classic McDonald's drive-thru.

Personally, I'm looking forward to the new Taco-Tastic drive-thru coming to the old Farm Store in Toms River soon.

Now, there's always a best of the best and that's even the case when we talk about Jersey's drive-thru's.

What NJ Drive Thru Is Being Called One Of The Best In The State?

It's a place that serves up some of the best coffee in Jersey, according to locals, and it's a place where you'll always be greeted with a big smile and a hello.

What makes it cool and unique is that the shop is built in an old bank, so the drive-up has the full bank window on your left.

According to Love Food, you'll have to make a trip to Long Valley New Jersey so you can take a trip through the drive-up at the Coffee Potter.

A fun little small-town coffee shop, that not only serves up great coffees but also serves up little "puppacino's" for your dog.

located at 24 Schooley's Mountain Road in Long Valley, Coffee Potters seems like a place well worth the drive.