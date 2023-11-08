Hey New Jersey, Did You Know The State May Owe You Money?

What if I told you the state of New Jersey may owe you some serious cash?

And what if I told you that that cash didn't have to be taxed because it's already your money?

Get our free mobile app

It may sound too good to be true, but one TikToker made a video that's gone viral explaining how your state, in our case New Jersey, may actually owe you money.

TikToker Pearlmania500, who's no stranger to racking up millions of views on his TikTok account for his rants, broke down how you can claim money that's yours from the state.

In Pealmania500's video, he explains how each state holds on to lost wages and unclaimed property.

By the way, what he explains isn't some high-level secret that the government doesn't want you to know about but it's not something many Americans are aware of.

So let's say you worked at a restaurant a few years ago that went out of business and you never got your last paycheck before heading to your new job.

You can still claim that paycheck years later.

How Do You Claim Unclaimed Property In New Jersey?

According to APP, the NJ Treasury takes care of the state's unclaimed property, however, it's not always open to the public.

Don't worry though!

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash loading...

The Treasury does hold outreach events from time to time, and you can always file a claim to see if you have unclaimed property online anytime.

You can start your claim by visiting the NJ State Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration.

You just input some basic information and your claim will be started.

Photo by Sergey Zolkin on Unsplash Photo by Sergey Zolkin on Unsplash loading...

I did this once back when I lived in Pennsylvania and ended up getting a hundred bucks or so back from a job I worked in high school.