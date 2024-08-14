We may be in the dog days of summer at the Jersey Shore, with a few weeks left until Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial end to the summer season however over the weekend we took a huge step towards the end of warmer days.

Over the weekend, we witnessed for the last time this year a sunset that would occur after 8 PM.

sunset new jersey, when is the shortest day of the year in new jersey, when will sunset after 8PM again

From here on out the days will continue to get shorter and shorter.

In fact, before you know it we'll be getting ready to fall back an hour when daylight saving time comes to an end in early November.

Days At The Jersey Shore Will Only Get Shorter From Here

According to APP, we're now looking at shorter and shorter days until we finally reach the shortest day of 2024.

December 21st we'll see a sunrise around 7:13 AM and a sunset around 4:35 PM, which leaves us with just under nine and a half hours of precious daylight.

It's the worst time of the year; it's cold, the days are short, and life at the Jersey Shore starts to slow a little bit.

When Will The Sunset Past 8 PM At The Jersey Shore Again?

Fortunately, all things are cyclical, and eventually, the sun will set again after 8 PM, we'll just have to wait until 2025.

May 9th, 2025 to be exact is when we'll start seeing the sun set past 8 PM, until then we have to mentally prepare for shorter, colder days at the Jersey Shore.

That being said, the shore during the winter really can be a beautiful place.