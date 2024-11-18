Are you looking to get away for a long weekend, or maybe you just need a day trip to somewhere that's not your home?

Then you're in luck because Jersey is filled with really cool places to explore

My goal the longer I live in Jersey is to take time and explore more and more places that are different and exciting around the state.

Strange places like Ong's Hat, which is known as one of the creepiest abandoned places in Jersey, or other great small towns I'm yet to go to like Frenchtown.

Now, if you want a truly memorable day trip you may want to visit a shore town that's being called one of the strangest in the Northeast.

My first thought when I hear strange shore town is always Cape May.

Sure it's a popular beach destination, but it's got a unique vibe and style that you won't get in many other places.

With all of its Victorian Homes and stories of ghosts, I'd have thought Cape May was a shoo-in for one of the strangest towns in the North East.

But the experts at Only In Your State had a different town in mind.

They say one of the strangest places to visit is right here at the Shore but it's not Cape May.

It's a small town that does get looked over quite a bit but has some truly strange little features that make it fun.

Like this restaurant that's shaped like a food truck, with windshield wipers, and all!

The place is actually a little burger joint that supposedly serves up some really good grub like the hot momma burger which features guacamole and jalapenos.

Yum!

The town is also home to one of the country's most famous attractions, Lucy The Elephant.

Only In Your State reports that Margate New Jersey is one of the strangest towns in the North East.

I've visited Margate several times over the years, although strange isn't exactly the word that comes to mind, it's definitely a unique beach town that's worth a visit.

It's positioned just outside of Atlantic City, so you have the glitz and glamour of the casinos right down the road while you stay in this peaceful little town.

