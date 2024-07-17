Keeping yourself healthy is key to a long and happy life.

Physically and mentally you want to be in as good a shape as possible, and there are a few easy ways to do that.

You can make sure you eat right, try to get some exercise, and make sure you take the time to work out your brain by reading or doing word puzzles.

I love to take a few minutes each day to read a few chapters of a book and do some crossword puzzles.

A little goes a long way.

That being said, a new study shows that the increase of Sexually Transmitted Diseases is on the rise, and one city in New Jersey is a hot spot.

The thing with STDs is that you may not always know that you have one, so it's important to get tested regularly and take the proper precautions.

STD Cases Are On The Rise Across The Country

According to 24/7 Tempo, cases of syphilis and chlamydia have been on the rise in recent years.

In fact, the area with the worst infection rate is the South with Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi all having some of the highest infection rates in the country.

It's not just the South though, even Jersey is seeing a problem with a rise in STD and according to 24/7 Tempo Vineland New Jersey has seen a drastic increase over the past few years.

A new study shows that there are 705 cases of Chlamydia per 100 thousand residents or roughly 1,600 residents out of a total population of 152 thousand that have an STD.

That being said, these diseases are generally curable and preventable, you just have to go see a doctor.