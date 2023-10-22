New Jersey’s Best Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Country

Halloween is fast approaching in the Garden State, and the rest of the country for that matter.

It's that time of year when slowly but surely the temperatures start to drop, the leaves change color and that wonderful Fall smell is in the air all the time.

It's the best.

It's also the time of year when there's a lot going on around the Jersey Shore.

We've got more fall festivals than you can count throughout the month of October.

You can check out 9 fantastic Fall Festivals right here.

We also have the Toms River Halloween Parade coming up which is one of the biggest celebrations of Halloween in the Country.

With tons of floats and costumes, it's an absolute blast.

New Jersey is also home to one of the best Halloween attractions in the entire country as well.

And odds are, you're pretty familiar with this one.

What Is The Best Way To Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey?

It's one of the most popular attractions at almost any time of year, but especially during the Halloween season.

The attraction is known for completely transforming come September and October and features tons of terrifying haunted houses, spooky shows, and a huge cast of ghosts, ghouls, and zombies that will give you chills.

According to Love Exploring, the best way to celebrate Halloween in New Jersey is by of course spending a chilling evening at Six Flags Fright Fest.

Running through October 31st, and for just $50 you can experience one of the state's most terrifyingly fun attractions, at your own risk!