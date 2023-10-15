The Most Beloved Dish In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

There's nothing quite like grabbing some grub here in the Garden State, the food is really second to none!

Whether you want Italian, seafood, a great slice of pizza, or a whole pie there's no shortage of great food!

But what would you say the most loved dish in the entire Garden State is?

Obviously, a question like that can lead to a lot of answers, arguments, and tons of different opinions.

After all, how could you define a state with so much great food by just one dish?

However, the experts at Love Food did the heavy lifting on this one and they've crowned what they're calling each state's most beloved dish.

Before we get to Jersey, let's learn a little bit about our neighbors.

In New York, Love Food claims that the most loved dish is cheesecake.

I mean sure, who doesn't love New York-style cheesecake?

But when I think of New York, images of corner delis and hot dog stands come to mind as stand-out favorites.

In my former home state of Pennsylvania, it was an obvious choice of the Cheesesteak, although I wouldn't have thought twice if scrapple was picked as the most loved dish.

So, What's New Jersey's Most Loved Dish?

Are we thinking subs? Because Jersey is well known for its subs.

Maybe you're thinking pizza, that wouldn't be a bad guess either although it would be wrong.

According to Love Food, Jersey's most loved dish is Pork Roll.

Or Taylor Ham, whatever you call it one thing we can all agree on is that this cut of meat is so delicious.

I try to pencil in at least one pork roll egg and cheese a week, you know, for my health.

