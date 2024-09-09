So apparently if you live in New Jersey, odds are you're going to live longer than people who don't live in Jersey.

So happy my wife and I decided to call Jersey home a few years ago!

There's a new report that was just released that showed that 5 states in the country have seen an increased life span over the past couple of years, and Jersey made the cut.

I'd have to imagine it has something to do with the fact that we have it all in Jersey.

You can spend a day lounging on the beach, you can enjoy breath taking mountain views, and we have some pretty gorgeous state parks you can explore.

Jersey is a great place to call home.

What Is the Life Expectancy Now In New Jersey?

According to NJ.com, Jersey has seen a comeback in its life expectancy.

between 2019 and 2020, the life expectancy in Jersey fell from 80 years to 77.5 years but has slowly been climbing back up over the years.

Now, Jersey is among the top 5 healthiest states in the country with one of the longest life expectancies for residents.

NJ.com reports that the average life expectancy in Jersey is 79.

That's not too shabby considering the state with the lowest life expectancy, Mississippi, has an average life expectancy of about 70 years.

Maybe it's because we're a workout-obsessed state, maybe it's because our Jersey produce is like nothing else, or maybe it's just because we're from Jersey.

Whatever the reason, if you want to live a long life you'll have to start calling Jersey home.

And if you are living in Jersey, you'll have to check out some of these street fairs this year!