It's the end of an era for one popular retail chain in the Garden State.

What used to be one of the go-to spots for back-to-school shopping, and everyday essentials is now down to three stores in the entire country.

One in Miami, another in Long Island, and one in New Jersey.

That is, until, September or October when the New Jersey store is set to close.

Then, this once mighty retailer will be down to its last two stores in the United States.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

That blows my mind, especially since I grew up shopping at this store with my mom on a pretty regular basis as a kid.

It was a go-to, like I said for back-to-school shopping, as well as your everyday needs.

It was like a low-scale Walmart.

It's almost hard to believe that at one point in time, there used to be over two thousand stores in the country, eleven of which were in Jersey.

What Once Popular Retailer Is Closing Its Last NJ Location?

The store has already started its liquidation sale, and again, announced its plans to close up shop in September or October.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

It was popular for its blue light specials which would randomly announce specials and price cuts throughout the store.

And if you're now having flashbacks to shopping at Kmart, don't worry, I am too.

NJ.com reports that the last operating Kmart in Jersey is getting ready to close for good in the near future.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

Located at 700 Broadway in Bergen County, you can still shop at Jersey's last remaining Kmart for a few more weeks.

I'm curious what's going to open up in its place. In the past, old Kmarts have been turned into Shoprites, Targets, and another was turned into an indoor go-kart track.