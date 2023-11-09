There's nothing quite like an ice-cold beer at the end of a long day, whether it's the summer, fall, or winter it really does hit the spot.

One town in Jersey is making waves for being called the drunkest city in the Garden State, and to be honest, the selection was seriously surprising.

Now, being commode-hugging drunk is never something to brag about, but when a national publication ranks each state's drunkest city you're curious, aren't you?

Before we get to Jersey's drunkest city, let's check out our neighbors.

What Is The Drunkest City In Pennsylvania?

As a former PA resident, I thought I'd be able to answer this one with no problem; State College.

It's the home of Penn State, a notorious party town and the place I called home for nearly half a decade.

Surprisingly though, 24/7 Tempo reported that Pittsburgh is the drunkest city in PA.

But apparently of the 2.3 million residents, 23 percent drink alcohol regularly.

What Is The Drunkest City In New York?

You're probably thinking New York City aren't you?

So was I, but we'd both be mistaken.

According to 24/7 Tempo Glen Falls New York is the drunkest city in the state with just over 22 percent of its residents drinking on a regular basis.

So, What's The Drunkest City In New Jersey?

Get ready to be shocked.

I would have thought Seaside Heights, Newark, or Jersey City, and maybe they were on your list too but they shouldn't be.

According to 24/7 Tempo, the drunkest city in New Jersey is Ocean City!

You know, the dry town.

24/7 Tempo says that Ocean City's population that drinks regularly is just over 23 percent and that just because the sale of alcohol is banned within the city itself doesn't mean people can't buy it before they go over the bridge.

Like you, I was shocked, but I also remember being in high school outside of the Philadelphia area and always hearing about Ocean City being a party town.

That being said, Ocean City isn't the only city that enjoys its adult beverages.