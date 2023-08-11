Let's get weird New Jersey!

And I don't mean weird as in we're the only state where you can't pump your own gas, I mean let's get weird with our ice cream flavors.

Jersey is known for ice cream, and there are so many options it's no surprise.

If you want out-of-this-world soft serve you've got Mister Softee, Kohrs Bros, and Polish Water Ice.

Hard Scoop?

We've got that too; Rich's, Yellow Brick Road, Iceberg, and Mrs. Walker's are all here to help crack your sweet tooth craving.

However, have you ever thought about the strangest ice cream flavor in all of New Jersey?

The first one that comes to my mind is a flavor called The Jerz which can be found at the Woo Hoo in Beach Haven.

It's a pork roll, blueberry, corn, and brown sugar hard scoop ice cream that's supposed to be a love letter to the state of New Jersey.

Definitely a strange combination of flavors right there.

But believe it or not, that's not what's being called one of the strangest ice cream flavors in the state.

Between you and I, I actually think that this flavor sounds kind of good, but we'll see what you think.

What NJ Ice Cream Flavor Is Being Called One Of The Stranges In The World?

We can always count on the pros at Love Food to bring us these crazy lists, and when I stumbled upon the craziest ice cream flavors in the world, I just had a feeling Jersey would make the list.

According to Love Food, Jersey's most out-of-this-world ice cream flavor can be found at Windy Brow Farms in Fredon Township.

It's a Taylor Ham and French Toast flavored ice cream.

Now personally, I think this sounds delicious despite the fact that it's pork roll, not Taylor Ham but that's a whole other discussion.

Love Food says that Windy Brow is known for pretty strange ice cream flavors to begin with.

They also made headlines for their Sweet Corn, Tomato Pie, and Honey flavored ice cream.

I think I' 'd pass on that one.